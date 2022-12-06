Bombay HC tells govt not to shift encroachers on Gairan lands until further orders

THE BOMBAY High Court recently directed the state government not to proceed against the alleged encroachers on government-owned Gairan (cattle grazing) lands for eviction until further orders.

The bench directed the state government to place on record a draft format of notice to be issued to the alleged encroachers of the Gairan land and grant sufficient time to the noticee to establish their right to remain in occupation of such lands.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja passed an order on December 1 in a suo motu public interest litigation that the HC had initiated while disposing another PIL that sought directions to government to take action against encroachment on Gairan land in Kolhapur.

The HC was also hearing a batch of interim applications filed by NGOs, trade unions and individuals seeking interim relief from eviction.

The HC had earlier said the Maharashtra government suggesting that there are 2,22,153 illegal constructions on government-owned Gairan lands is “most alarming” and it had asked the government to ensure that no further encroachment on such land is allowed.

The HC had referred to a September 15 affidavit filed by state revenue and forest departments, which had stated that 24,513 encroachments on Gairan or government land were removed between July 12, 2011 and September 15, 2022.

The bench asked government pleader P P Kakade to place on record draft format of notice to be issued to the alleged encroachers and requested authorities not to proceed against them for eviction till further orders.

The court will hear the plea next on December 6.