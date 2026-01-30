‘Conduct unbecoming’: Bombay HC upholds Raigad teacher’s termination over ‘romantic’ WhatsApp messages to students

The court passed an order on a writ petition by the teacher who challenged an August 2024 verdict by the School Tribunal, Mumbai, where his plea against termination from a school in Raigad district was dismissed. (File Photo)

Dismissing an appeal against the termination of a probationary assistant teacher (Shikshan Sevak) for allegedly sending “romantic messages” to students on WhatsApp, the Bombay High Court last week observed that the teacher texting a student, with a “serious age gap”, entitled the school management to take the decision.

The court passed an order on a writ petition by the teacher who challenged an August 2024 verdict by the School Tribunal, Mumbai, where his plea against termination from a school in Raigad district was dismissed.

“The opinion that his probation must not be continued is not at all based on the work and performance…On the contrary, what is apparent is that the termination is based on discomfort with behaviour outside the classroom. The issue involved is serious, inasmuch as it appears that there were complaints from parents of students and the local community about a teacher in his 30s being in touch with students with romantic messages between them on WhatsApp,” a single-judge bench of Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan observed in the January 20 order, which was made available on Friday.