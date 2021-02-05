Bombay HC suspends sentence, grants bail to man convicted for raping minor cousin

The Bombay High Court on Thursday suspended the sentence and allowed bail to a 19-year-old man, convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, for sexually assaulting his 15-year-old first cousin, who was staying in his home, in September, 2017. The directive came after the court noted that the minor has resiled from her statement in the FIR and the report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) wasn’t available to establish sexual assault till the conclusion of the trial.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sandeep K Shinde passed the judgment on an interim application in criminal appeal filed by the 19-year-old from Navi Mumbai, who was convicted for committing rape repeatedly on the girl under Section 376 (2) (n), along with provisions of POCSO Act pertaining to aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

Arguing for the appellant, senior counsel Manoj S Mohite submitted that the statement made by the victim had been retracted and sought suspension of his sentence till the appeal against the conviction is heard by the court.

According to the prosecution, the victim’s friend came to know about the incident and narrated her ordeal to the class teacher. The teacher later informed the school principal before registering a complaint against the youth in March, 2018.

On the same day, the medical officer, on general examination, did not notice any external injury on the minor’s person which would suggest forcible assault and opined that the overall clinical findings were consistent, provided the FSL report substantiates the same.

After perusing material on record, the bench observed, “Indisputably, the FSL report was not received till the conclusion of (the) trial. Thus, (it is) to be stated that the opinion of the doctor was provisional/indefinite and not final.”

The bench noted that the minor had disowned a portion of her statement given under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), wherein she had disclosed that “it was a consensual act, not once but at least 4-5 times”. However, the court also noted that as per victim, her narrative of forceful sexual assault in another portion of her statement was “at the instance of the teacher”.

The HC said, “A fact (which) cannot be overlooked (is) that the victim had resiled from her statement and even her mother was unfriendly to the prosecution. At the same time, the age of the victim and of appellant (and) their relations also cannot be overlooked.”

The order stated, “I am conscious of the fact that the passing of POCSO has been (a) significant and progressive step in securing children’s rights and furthering the cause of protecting children against sexual abuse. The letter and spirit of the law, which defines a child as anyone less than 18 years of age, is to protect children from sexual abuse.”

“I am also conscious of the fact that consensual sex between minors has been in a legal grey area because the consent given by minor is not considered to be a valid consent in (the) eyes of (the) law,” the judge added.

The court suspended the sentence and pending hearing on his appeal, granted the man bail on conditions, including appearance before the trial court as and when required.

The bench, while suspending the sentence and granting bail to the appellant, said that the prosecution’s contention that there was presumption of culpability and mental state of the convict while committing the offence would have to be dealt with while hearing the appeal.