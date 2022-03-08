Bombay HC summons two contractors seeking response on non-functional CCTVs at police stations

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the state government to ask the two contractors, who installed CCTV camera systems in police stations across Maharashtra, to remain present in court on Friday, after it was informed that 711 of the over 5,000 cameras installed are non-functional. The HC was also informed that the contractors have already been paid.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had told HC that Rs 62.3 crore was commissioned for CCTVs at police stations. While work order was issued in November 2020, the work was to be completed by April, this year.

Two contractors, Sujata Computers Private Limited from Pune and Javi Systems India Private Limited from Bengaluru were selected to execute the installation project, which included maintenance of the CCTVs and instruments for five years from August 6, 2021, the government affidavit said.

The government had told the court that there are 1,089 police stations in the state and so far, 6,092 cameras had been installed in 547 of them. Of these, 5,639 cameras were functional and 453 were non-functional and the contractors have been directed to rectify the issue within a month, it had added.

On Monday, advocate Rohan Cama, appointed as Amicus Curiae to assist the court in the case, told a division bench of Justice Shahrukh J Kathawalla and Justice Milind N Jadhav that over 711 cameras are non-functional. “Why are they not being repaired? They might be main devices or not. How have you paid for these cameras? Nearly Rs 23 crore are already paid. How can you forget?” the bench orally remarked.

The court adjourned the hearing to March 11.