Bombay HC summons Kirit Somaiya in defamation suit by Anil Parab

The Bombay High Court on Friday issued summons to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, directing him to appear in person or through an advocate on December 23 to respond to the Rs 100-crore defamation suit filed by Maharashtra Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab.

Parab had on September 21 moved the HC with a defamation plea against Somaiya over the BJP leader making allegations on Twitter against Parab in relation to the construction of a resort in Ratnagiri and other extortion charges.

On September 14, Parab, through advocate Sushma Singh, had issued a legal notice to Somaiya asking him to cease and desist from making defamatory statements, delete all tweets made against him, and issue an unconditional written apology.

Somaiya did not reply or otherwise act upon the notice within 72 hours, prompting Parab to approach the HC seeking directions to Somaiya to pay Rs 100 crore as damages.

Parab has also sought an unconditional apology on the affidavit, along with a public apology in at least two leading English and regional newspapers, with a tweet on Somaiya’s personal Twitter handle.

The HC, through its prothonotary and senior master on Friday, summoned Somaiya to appear on December 23 at 11 am in person or through a legal representative before the judge in chamber to answer Parab’s claims.

“If you fail to file your appearance in person or a vakalatnama and written statement (within 12 weeks) as directed, or if you fail to appear before the judge, the suit may be ordered to be set down on Board on same day or any subsequent day as ‘undefended’ and you will be liable to have a decree or order passed against you,” the writ of summons issued through prothonotary and senior master stated.