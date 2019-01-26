Bombay HC stops work on casting yard related to sea link project for two weeks

The Bombay High Court on Friday restrained the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) from carrying out work relating to a casting yard — being constructed in the middle of Juhu beach for the Bandra-Versova Sea Link project — for two weeks.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Zoru Bhathena, an activist, challenging the construction of the casting yard and handover of land for the project at Juhu Koliwada beach, which falls under the no development zone.

The petition alleged “rampant destruction of the natural sandy beach, along with the mangrove cover and the deliberate stoppage to the natural flow of the sea water to the mangroves” at Juhu beach. It claimed that the construction of the yard will result in complete destruction of the natural Juhu Koliwada beach, alongwith the adjoining mangroves. Around 7.9 hectare of the beach area was being affected due to the casting yard work, the petitioner said.

Senior lawyer Gayatri Singh, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that the casting yard is being constructed in the middle of Juhu beach without requisite permissions. The counsel appearing for MSRDC, however, maintained that it had all the requisite permissions for the project.

Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice N M Jamdar directed the authorities to stop the work for two weeks and asked the Santa Cruz police station to ensure the order is not violated.

A casting yard is a confined place where concrete structures like segments, parapets, girders, beams and boundary wall panels are manufactured.