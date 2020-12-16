Bombay HC stays transfer of Kanjurmarg land for Mumbai metro car shed

A board put up by the Centre on a plot of land at Kanjurmarg. (Express Photo: Deepak Joshi)

In a setback to the Maharashtra government, the Bombay High Court passed an interim order Wednesday, staying the transfer of 102-acres of land to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to build a metro car shed. The HC was hearing a petition filed by the Centre, which has claimed the land belonged to it.

The state government, through the Mumbai Suburban District Collector, had ordered transfer of the Kanjurmarg salt pan land on October 1. It was handed over to MMRDA on October 6. Subsequently, MMRDA transferred the land to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRCL) on October 8.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni, however, restrained DMRCL from carrying out its ongoing operations on the land till further orders. The case will be heard next in February 2021.

The order was passed two days after the HC asked the Maharashtra government to consider whether the collector could withdraw the order transferring the land to the MMRDA.

Hon’ble HC has granted a stay to Kanjurmarg work. We await the detailed written order to decide the future course of action.

This land is crucial for Metro Line 6, 4 and 14, apart from 3, as it will save almost ₹5500 crores of Govt and be a nodal point for 1 crore citizens. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 16, 2020

On Monday, Attorney General Kumbhakoni, appearing for the state, submitted that since the Assembly session was going on, he should be given two days to respond to the court’s suggestion.

On Wednesday, Kumbhakoni said the state government stood by the collector’s order and would withdraw it without MMRDA moving away from the land. The state government said it was open to suggestions from the parties in the case and the collector can hear them.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the Centre, opposed this and said the bench should set aside the collector’s order. Singh said the state should not be given the opportunity to hear the parties afresh as the land belonged to the Centre.

The bench was hearing the Centre’s writ plea, filed through its deputy salt commissioner, challenging a November 2018 order of the revenue minister declaring that while the state was the owner of various salt pans in Mumbai, some were privately owned.

Senior counsel Milind Sathe for MMRDA, meanwhile, had argued that the Kanjurmarg car shed was essential to the Metro project, and, therefore, MMRDA be allowed to continue the work on the land.

The MMRDA highlighted financial benefits of constructing an integrated car shed and said it would have to spend an additional amount of nearly Rs 2,300 crore on land acquisition and Rs 1,600 crore as operational costs if the the project was stayed by the HC. “Allotment order need not be set aside. Possession and restoration will lead to a lot of complications,” Sathe said.

Thereafter, senior advocate Shyam Mehta, representing Maheshkumar Garodia of Garodia Group, who also challenged the collector’s order, said a suit was pending before the city civil court over possession of the land and the order was passed without taking cognizance of the same, and did not hear all parties involved. Garodia claimed he was lessee of nearly 500-acre land in Kanjur village.

Mehta said the subordinate court’s order, which asked to maintain status quo, was in his client’s favour and, therefore, the state government could not claim the land pending hearing of the suit. Mehta submitted that the land was reserved for low-cost housing and an application was made by private developer Shapoorji Pallonji to construct thousands of affordable homes. Therefore, he said, it cannot be transferred for the metro project.

Garodia, a legal representative of erstwhile salt manufacturer, further submitted that till January this year, the technical advisory of the state government was of the view that Kanjurmarg was not a viable option for construction of the car shed, and had changed reservation of the land at Aarey colony and had spent nearly Rs 200 crore for preparations. And now they are claiming that Kanjurmarg is most suitable for the project, Mehta said.

CJ Datta had on Monday said, “The Collector is aware there is a pending suit. In his order, is there any mention on the suit? No reference at all? He just turned a blind eye… there should be proper exercise of power. We will not allow this order to retain. Prima facie we are of the view that the matter should go to the collector. Let him decide after hearing Garodia and others.”

The bench had sought also to know from Kumbhakoni if the city civil court order also covered the 102-acre land in question.

On Wednesday, Mehta submitted that the state government was required to withdraw the order, vacate the premises and then hear the parties afresh.

The HC on Wednesday noted that an “interesting fact” was brought to its notice that the state government had applied for 102-acres of land for the shed earlier in a case of Suresh Bafna, who owns a portion of land in Kanjurmarg, and it would hear the same along with Centre’s plea in February, 2021.

“You must await the decision of that application. After looking at the maps, we feel it is the same plot. Every day there is a twist and turn in the events,” CJ Datta remarked.

While announcing the scrapping of the metro car shed project at Aarey Colony in Mumbai in October, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said the project would be shifted to a government-owned land in Kanjurmarg.

