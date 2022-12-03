Bombay HC stays Shinde govt’s orders suspending works initiated by MVA regime in rural areas

The Bombay High Court recently put an interim stay till December 12 on orders issued by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on July 19 and 25 that suspended development activities initiated during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in rural areas, including that of the petitioner village panchayat.

The said activities which were suspended by the state government included those for which tenders were issued from April 1, 2021, but work orders were not given and also those wherein work orders were issued but the actual work had not begun. The said works consisted of providing basic facilities within villages as suggested by people’s representatives, special programme on development of travel destinations, development of pilgrimage areas in rural areas in the range of Rs 2 crore to Rs 25 crore, works under the Konkan Tourism Development Programme, Sant Sewalal Maharaj Tirth Kshetra Development Scheme and subsidy to zilla parishads/district-level panchayats for erecting monuments of noble persons.

A division bench of Justices Ramesh D Dhanuka and S G Dige was on November 28 hearing a writ petition by Belewadi village panchayat challenging the said orders on the common ground that on March 31, the development work of construction of gutters in the petitioner village panchayat was already sanctioned by the state government.

The plea said the work order for the said work was issued by the authority on July 14 and the state government issued the impugned orders thereafter without recording any reasons as to why the budget, which was already sanctioned and has been already incorporated in the Finance Act, had been suspended by an executive order.

Advocate S S Patwardhan, for the petitioner, referred to the work order issued in favour of contractor Mangesh Sarkappa Sutre for the petitioner village panchayat and argued it should get completed before March 31, 2023, and if the same is not carried out, the budget already earmarked and forming part of the Finance Act would lapse by the said date.

On October 12, referring to the impugned orders of July 19 and 25, the Maharashtra government cancelled development projects worth Rs 850 crore in rural parts of the state. The projects, mostly related to basic facilities, were sanctioned after April 1, 2021, but the work order was yet to be issued or work was yet to start.

The state government had claimed the projects were cancelled to correct a “wrong” of the MVA government whose rule saw unequal fund distribution, with areas where NCP MLAs had won being favoured.

The petitioner referred to the November 9 order of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court in a batch of pleas raising similar grievances that the state government is suspending the works already awarded. The high court had passed an order of status quo with regard to the projects, concerning which work orders were already issued and the same was suspended by the impugned order.

Additional Government Pleader Kavita Solunke, for the state government, sought time to take instructions and to make a statement before the court.

The bench led by Justice Dhanuka observed, “In our prima facie view, the State Government already having issued orders after having approved the budget for the said work awarded to the contractor to be carried out in the village of the petitioner panchayat, cannot suspend such work which would result in lapse of the budget already earmarked for the said work and that also without any basis.”

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on December 12 and till that date granted interim relief to the petitioner. It ordered that pending hearing and final disposal of the writ plea, the operation, implementation and effect of the orders dated July 19 and 25 by the state is stayed.