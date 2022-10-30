Bombay HC stays further construction of dumping ground in Pune

A vacation bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday restrained authorities in Pune from carrying out further construction work of a waste disposal (dumping) ground and segregation centre along the Ramnadi river in Pune’s Bavdhan area.

Justice Madhav J Jamdar and Justice Gauri V Godse was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Mumbai-based environmental activists Dr Snehal Donde and Bhagyashree Mahale. It claimed that the construction would impact the potency of the water and also affect those lives dependent on the river.

The PIL had claimed that Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner’s order to construct a dumping yard was issued without government approval and the damage to the environment that it would cause was not properly assessed. Due to the construction, the size of the river has reduced considerably, it added.

The petitioners, through advocates S R Nargolkar, S S Nargolkar and Arjun Kadam, said that due to opposition by residents and activists, the PMC general body on December 23, last year, had suspended a January 21, 2019, resolution, through which the civic body had decided to build a dumping ground at Bavdhan in Pune. Last August, the

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority was requested to take possession of a 7,800 sq m open plot for the construction of a dumping yard.

The petitioners told HC that thereafter, the tenure of PMC came to an end, and the municipal commissioner started acting as the administrator and in charge of its affairs.

The HC was told that on April 18, 2022, the commissioner submitted a proposal to the state urban development department requesting that the December 23, 2021, resolution be cancelled and act as per the January 2019 resolution to initiate construction work for the dumping ground.

The petitioners argued that despite no decision was taken by the state government, PMC went ahead with the work.

The plea stated that the width of Ramnandi – a tributary of Mula river – has decreased due to illegal constructions and dumping of debris. It added that PMC “cannot be allowed to take perverse and arbitrary approach as per whims and fancies of individuals occupying power chambers ” and the proposal by the commissioner reflects “non-application of mind”. The PIL sought that the plot be restored in its original state.

Additional Government Pleader Neha Bhide sought time to take instructions. No one appeared before the HC on behalf of PMC.

The HC issued a notice to the PMC seeking its response on November 11, the next date of hearing. In the meanwhile, it granted ad interim relief to the petitioners and stayed the construction of the dumping ground till November 11.