scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Bombay HC stays archaeology dept notices for demolitions within Vishalgad Fort area

Petitioners argue that the structures predate the fort’s declaration as a protected monument and that they are being ‘discriminated against only for their religious identities’.

The court stayed the effect of the demolition notices and posted further hearing to March 10. (File photo)
Listen to this article
Bombay HC stays archaeology dept notices for demolitions within Vishalgad Fort area
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Bombay High Court on Thursday stayed till March 10 the Maharashtra archaeology department’s notices that directed seven people to demolish their structures within Kolhapur’s Vishalgad Fort area in 30 days.

A bench of Justices Gautam S Patel and Neela K Gokhale also directed the authorities not to take any coercive action against the seven petitioners, who claimed to have been in possession of small plots of land within the fort for the past 30-60 years.

While one of them has been granted allotment for the small land in his possession since 1983, some other petitioners’ proposals for regularisation are pending with the government.

The petitioners challenged the December 13, 2022, demolition notices issued under section 21 (2) of the Maharashtra Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites Remains Act 1960. The notices stated that if not removed within 30 days, the structures would be demolished by the government without any further notice, adding that the cost would be recovered from petitioners.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France

On February 3, a government resolution was issued approving Rs 1.17 crore as the demolition cost. A tender was floated on February 9 inviting bids to undertake the demolitions.

The petitioners’ counsel argued that the structures had been constructed before the Vishalgad Fort was declared a protected monument under the 1960 law. While the action is initiated under section 21(2) of the law, the provision permits the demolition of only such buildings that are constructed without government permission, they further argued.

“Since the construction of the buildings is prior to the declaration of the Vishalgad Fort as a protected area, there is no question of the said construction being without government permission in that regard and therefore, no action under section 21 is sustainable in law,” the plea stated.

Advertisement

The petitioners further claimed the government action “has been triggered only by pressure tactics of Hindu religious groups including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and others”. “Despite there being several Hindu settlements within the protected area at Vishalgad, no action is sought to be undertaken against them, whereas the petitioners are selectively discriminated against only for their religious identities,” they said.

The petitioners sought a direction to quash and set aside the government orders, tender notice and the resolution, as well as regularisation of their “long-standing” possessions.

More from Mumbai

The court stayed the effect of the demolition notices and posted further hearing to March 10.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 17:43 IST
Next Story

Bombay HC seeks Home Ministry response on plea for passport to 1-year-old abandoned Afghani child

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close