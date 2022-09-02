Bombay HC seeks state, Centre and SII response to plea claiming Rs 1,000-crore compensation for medico’s death

The Bombay High Court recently issued a notice in the plea filed by a father seeking compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the Maharashtra government, Centre and the Serum Institute of India (SII) and its partner Bill Gates for the death of his daughter, who, he claimed, died due to the side effects of the anti- Covid-19 vaccine.

The petitioner made Gates a party to the case as the Bill Gates Foundation had funded SII’s efforts in manufacturing the Covishield vaccine. The petition claimed that the Centre’s Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) Committee in October last year had admitted that his daughter died due to side effects of Covishield vaccine.

A division bench of Justices Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Madhav J Jamdar on August 26 issued notice and sought response from the authorities during the next hearing. Advocate Smita Thakur, representing Bill Gates Foundation, sought time to respond to the plea.

Petitioner Dilip Lunawat has claimed that his daughter Snehal, a medical student in Nashik, was given both the doses of vaccine under the state’s initiative to vaccinate healthcare workers and was assured that such vaccines are completely safe and do not pose any risk or threat to the body, therefore she was compelled to get vaccinated.

The petitioner submitted that health workers like his daughter were compelled to take vaccines due to “false narratives created by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI), Director of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Maharashtra and Central governments”. He added that due to the side effects of the vaccines, Snehal passed away on March 1 last year.

Lunawat said that the plea was filed to give justice to his daughter and to save the lives of many others.

Lunawat sought from court a declaration that respondent state authorities have “callous criminal attitude as they have continued with their narrative that they have treatment for side effects of anti-Covid vaccines”.

Advertisement

The petition filed through advocate Abhishek Mishra also sought directions to state government authorities to pay interim compensation of Rs 1,000 crore which they can recover from SII Pune and a direction to centre to take appropriate steps against social media companies, who are involved in “conspiracy of suppressing correct data about deaths caused due to vaccine side effects”.

On August 26, the bench issued notice to respondent authorities seeking their response during the next hearing on November 17.