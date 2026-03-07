‘Burning issue, teachers at depression risk’: Bombay HC directs SIT to stop entertaining strangers’ Shalarth, appointment complaints

THE BOMBAY High Court on Saturday pulled up Maharashtra government and expressed “surprise” over Special Investigation Team (SIT) entertaining complaints by “strangers” seeking inquiries over Shalarth ID and appointments of professors, school teachers and non-teaching staff, officers across the state, including those appointed decades ago.

The HC directed the SIT, formed to probe “fake” teacher appointments and misuse of government’s Shalarth portal (a digital system meant to manage school employees’ service and salary records), not to entertain such unverified complaints.

The court termed it as a “burning issue” and apprehended that such frivolous complaints would compel some ‘depressed’ teachers to take steps affecting their health and lives.

A division bench of Justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Abhay J Mantri was hearing a batch of pleas by school teachers, university and college professors, non-teaching staff and associations including Akhil Maharashtra Shikshan Seva Rajpatrit Adhikari Sangh of education officers.

Chief secretary Rajesh Agarwal and principal secretary of school education department Ranjeet Singh Deol remained present during the hearing through virtual mode.

The pleas alleged “arbitrary” actions and inquiries based on complaints by strangers including those with political background, “who have nothing to do with educational institutions” or “have an axe to grind against any particular employee or any particular management.”

“Such complaints by freelancers or strangers have led to a large size of litigation before the court,” the bench noted, adding that various Bombay HC benches had “drawn a line” observing “impact caused by such complaints on teachers and employees who have suffered in employment over decades” and that such complaints should be restrained.

The bench stressed “urgent necessity” to stop entertaining complaints by strangers with the SIT. “The SIT cannot utilise its time and energy and its wisdom based on such complaints wherein no details are tendered for the sake of lodging complaints; strangers have been flooding the SIT with such complaints. We, therefore, direct that the SIT shall not entertain any such complaints in the state of Maharashtra,” the HC noted in its order.

Justice Ghuge orally remarked, “People are becoming sensitive and depression has become an issue. What if some teacher, fed up with such complaints/FIRs, goes into depression and does something.”

Advocate Akshay Karlekar and Pralhad D Bachate for petitioners submitted the HC had earlier held that unless school education department notices fraud in recruitment, approval cannot be withdrawn merely because a new officer takes charge. The HC noted Shalarth ID was “purely a mode of making payments to the employees through the digital platform”.

Despite this, it was argued the petitioners face FIRs based on strangers’ complaints, with IDs frozen or cancelled, halting salaries, and decade-old employees face “roving inquiries”.

Karlekar sought protection for officers granting Shalarth IDs, being in “precarious situation” and “becoming disturbed” due to unverified complaints, with Station House Officers (SHOs) sometimes acting as informants.

The HC asked Government Pleader (GP) Neha Bhide to consult senior officials on “how this could be regulated”.

Pending hearing, it said “if they really desire to carry out a cleansing exercise,” SIT get experts such as former Vice Chancellors including Narendra Jadhav or retired judges including Justice S D Kulkarni, who presided over College/University Tribunals.

Further, Justice Ghuge-led bench said if SIT “really desired to assess misdeeds or illegalities” in appointments, it should devise Standard Operating Procedures/Practices (SOPs) to “make assessments in every district and in every institution in the state, rather than depending on strangers who may have their own hidden agenda or ulterior motives or oblique motives behind making such complaints.”

The HC issued notice to respondent authorities and, seeking progress report, posted next hearing to April 21.