‘Security threat’: Day after freeing 50 stranded seafarers, Bombay HC allows shifting 3 ships to Gujarat yard

The bench was informed that another bench led by Justice Ravindra Ghuge on May 5 had ordered release of crew members stranded on detained vessels for nearly three months. (File photo)

A day after it freed 50 crew members stranded on three vessels in the Arabian Sea, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed the ships to be taken out to the Alang ship-breaking yard in Gujarat, citing “security threat’ and “maritime obstructions”.

The ships were detained for illegal fuel and bitumen transfers.

A bench of Chief Justice (CJ) Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing pleas by owners of the ships Balboa Shipping, Star Management Shipping and Royal Princess Shipping, foreign companies seeking release of the vessels and sailing permission, while the police case continues.

The three vessels, MT Asphalt Star, MT Stellar Ruby, and MT Al Jafzia, were intercepted in February by the Indian Coast Guard and were detained by the Yellow Gate police station. They were alleged to have smuggled Iranian bitumen by using deceptive measures such as switching off their location systems, similar to practices undertaken by “shadow fleets” to transport sanctioned commodities by avoiding interception.