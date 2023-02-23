‘Why now? Because of scenario outside?’: Bombay HC to SFIO for seeking hearing in Adani case after a year

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs if it had sought a hearing of a case involving Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), its chairman Gautam Adani and managing director Rajesh Adani after a year due to the “scenario outside”.

The Adani group was recently embroiled in a controversy after an explosive Hindenburg report accused the conglomerate of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades”.

A single-judge bench of Justice R G Avachat was on Wednesday hearing AEL’s writ plea filed in 2019 against a sessions court order that had refused to discharge the appellants from the case of alleged market regulations violations to the tune of Rs 388 crore.

Also Read | Adani maps comeback strategy after $132 billion Hindenburg rout

On December 20, 2019, the high court bench of Justice Sandeep K Shinde had stayed the sessions court order till January 13, 2020, and the same was extended from time to time. As per the last order in the matter passed on December 23, 2021, by Justice Shinde, the interim relief was continued till February 10, 2022, and thereafter the plea had not come up for the hearing.

On Wednesday, senior advocate Amit Desai representing AEL told the bench that it was unaware that the matter was likely to be circulated by SFIO for hearing and sought it to be fixed for final hearing later on a specific date.

“Why is the matter being circulated now? Because of the present scenario outside?” Justice RG Avchat orally asked the SFIO lawyer Aayush Kedia.

Thereafter, the bench, with consent from SFIO lawyer Kedia and Desai for AEL, posted the plea for final hearing on April 18.

Advertisement

A sessions court in Mumbai on November 27, 2019, had overturned a 2014 order of a magistrate court which had discharged AEL, chairman Gautam Adani and managing director Rajesh Adani for alleged cheating and manipulation of share prices of AEL through entities controlled by Ketan Parekh, the stockbroker and main accused in India’s biggest stock market scandal dating back to 1999-2000.

The SFIO, which had initially filed a chargesheet in 2012, then filed a revision plea against the 2014 magistrate’s order.

Sessions court Judge D E Kothalikar had said an investigation by the fraud investigation office of the government has “prima facie” established that the promoters of the Adani Group and Ketan Parekh made “unlawful gain” of around Rs 388.11 crore and Rs 151.40 crore respectively via alleged manipulation of the shares of AEL, the flagship firm of Adani Group.

Advertisement

The AEL and others in the same year filed a writ petition in the high court challenging the “arbitrary and illegal” order of the sessions court. The petitioners had denied the claims of cheating or criminal conspiracy.