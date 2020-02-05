Bombay HC sets aside trial court order rejecting Areeb Majeed’s bail plea

NIA said Areeb Majeed was arrested in November 2014. (File photo) NIA said Areeb Majeed was arrested in November 2014. (File photo)

The Bombay High Court Tuesday restored the bail application of Areeb Majeed, a Kalyan-based man who is alleged to have travelled to Iraq and Syria to join the Islamic State, a terrorist organisation. in 2014. A trial court in September last year had rejected the bail application of Majeed, who has been in custody since 2014.

Referring to the “confusion” appearing in paragraphs of the trial court order, the high court has now directed the lower court to hear the matter, while giving it a “fresh consideration”.

Majeed had filed a bail appeal before the high court against the trial court’s order in October last year. This was his third application.

On Tuesday, Majeed, who argues in person, submitted to the high court that the crucial witnesses relied on by the NIA in their chargesheet had not supported the agency’s case during the trial. He also submitted that since his previous bail applications were rejected on the ground that there was prima facie evidence against him it is now a changed circumstance and hence he should be released on bail pending trial.

