Bombay HC sets aside single-judge bench order restraining sale, circulation of Vijaypat Singhania’s autobiography

The Bombay High Court’s division bench Wednesday set aside an order of its single-judge bench, which had barred the printing, sale and circulation of ‘An Incomplete Life’, the autobiography of Vijaypat Singhania, aviator and former chairman emeritus of Raymond Group, till further orders.

Vijaypat Singhania is embroiled in a legal battle with his estranged son Gautam Singhania and Raymond Ltd over the release of the book for over three years.

A vacation bench comprising Justice S J Kathawalla and Justice Abhay Ahuja on Wednesday was hearing an appeal filed by Pan Macmillan Publishers India Pvt Ltd through advocate Yakshay Chheda, challenging the November 4 order of a single-judge bench of Justice Surendra P Tavade, which had granted relief to Raymond Ltd.

Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania, in September 2018, had filed a suit in Thane civil court against Vijaypat Singhania and the then publishers, seeking injunction against the then proposed book, claiming its contents were defamatory. Raymond had also claimed that the book had infringed the company’s right to privacy and violated its registered trademark ‘ The Complete Man,’ by giving the then autobiography the title “The Incomplete Man”.

In April 2019, the Thane court had granted injunction on the release of the book. The company said the HC, along with the sessions court, had passed orders time to time between February 2019 and April 2019, restraining respondents from publishing the autobiography and the injunction had continued.

Raymond Ltd recently moved the High Court with a contempt petition, seeking urgent hearing and reliefs against publisher Macmillan Publishers India Pvt Ltd and distributor Amazon India Ltd, claiming that Vijaypat Singhania had “surreptitiously” released the 232-page book on October 31.

Justice Surendra P Tavade had in his November 4 order noted it appeared that Vijaypat Singhania had published ‘An Incomplete Life” inspite of an injunction order, and its sale and distribution had to be stopped to avert further damage,Pan Macmillan’s appeal stated that the November 4 order failed to appreciate that the book in relation to which Raymond Ltd had sought injunction before the Thane Court is a different version from what has been published and carries a different title. It added that the November 4 order had restrained Macmillan Publishers, which is a distinct legal entity, from the present appellant, which is the actual publisher of the book.

On Wednesday, advocate Siddhesh Bhole for Pan Macmillan said that his client was not made a party in the suit before Thane Court and the single-judge bench, while hearing Raymond’s plea, failed to issue notice to the respondents and erroneously passed the order. He added that Raymond had moved a civil writ petition seeking identical reliefs on the same day as the contempt plea, and failed to disclose it during the contempt petition proceedings, attempting to ‘hoodwink’ te HC into obtaining a restraining order.

Senior Advocate Tushad Cooper for Raymond opposed the plea, stating that Pan Macmillan had been represented before the single-judge, the order recorded the appearances, and the same was justified.

“We are of the view that single judge has passed the impugned order dated November 4 under an erroneous impression that the District Court at Thane has passed the Order dated April 22, 2019 granting stay / interim order against the erstwhile publisher from publishing the book “Incomplete Life” was to continue until the pendency of the appeal filed by the Respondent Raymond Ltd,” the division bench led by Justice Kathawalla observed and set aside the November 4 order.

The Court further granted liberty to the parties to move a single-judge sitting during vacation to “renew the application afresh which will be decided on its own merits without being influenced by what is stated in this order.”

Raymond Ltd then mentioned the plea before the single-judge bench of Justice Madhav J Jamdar, who will hear the same on Thursday.