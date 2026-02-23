Bombay HC sets aside ‘perverse’ and ‘illegal’ interim order staying actions by 3 banks against Anil Ambani over ‘fraudulent’ accounts

In a setback to businessman Anil Ambani, the Bombay High Court Monday allowed petitions filed by three banks and an auditor, and set aside an order of a single-judge bench that stayed all current and future actions against Ambani by those banks, based on a forensic audit into Reliance Communications (R Com) and group entities.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam A Ankhad delivered a ruling on the petitions filed by Bank of Baroda (BoB), IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), and the auditor BDO India LLP.

The bench set aside the “perverse” and “illegal” interim order, and also refused Ambani’s request to stay its operation. “As we have already heard that the interim judgment dated December 24, 2025, is illegal and suffers from procedural irregularity, the request to stay the operation of this order for the next few weeks shall amount to continuing the illegal order and perpetuating the illegality. Therefore, the request made on behalf of the respondent (Ambani) for staying the operation of this judgment is declined,” the bench held.