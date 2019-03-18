Bombay HC sets aside NDPS court order releasing two accused

The Bombay High Court recently set aside a Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court order releasing two men accused of possessing narcotics after it was informed that the investigating officer never consented to their release.

On June 27, 2018, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had recovered 30 kg of white powder, said to be methaqualone and tablets of Tramadol, from two men, Bhavesh Shah and Sunil Dhutya. The DRI filed a case under various sections of the NDPS Act.

The duo were produced before the Special Judge, NDPS, on October 20. At the time, the DRI received a negative chemical analyser report. So the Special Prosecutor, under a section of the Criminal Procedure Code pertaining to releasing a person from custody if it appears there isn’t reasonable ground to justify sending him or her to a magistrate, moved an application stating that the investigating agency has decided not to prosecute the accused but to release them. The special judge then released the duo.

In its petition before the Bombay High Court, the DRI stated that because the investigating officer never gave consent, the application moved by the prosecutor was illegal and wrong as was the order passed by the judge.

The DRI argued that the agency never consented to release the accused because of the large quantity of tablet tramadol — at least 2 to 2.44 lakhs tablets of various brands — that were recovered and seized from Shah. The DRI said the Special Prosecutor inadvertently filed the closure application on that day without considering that the test report confirmed the presence of tramadol NDPS substance. To move such an application, consultation of complainant — investigation officer Manoj Choudhary — was also required.

Counsels appearing for both accused supported the trial court’s order mainly on the ground that the chemical analysis report was negative in respect of the contraband seized by the police.

Justice Mridula Bhatkar said, “In the present case, the order passed by the learned magistrate is based on misconception of law and exfacie illegal…”

The court noted that the investigating officer had filed the affidavit and had stated that he did not want to release the accused. Even the roznama of the court discloses that the investigating officer was not present when this application was moved by the prosecutor.

Bhatkar added, “The learned judge has accepted the application as it is made by the learned prosecutor. Under such circumstances, the application moved by the prosecutor under section 169 is illegal and so the order passed therein, it should go.”