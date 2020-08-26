Bombay HC set to begin physical hearing for criminal appeals from August 31

The high court will continue the virtual hearings with all other courts, which would take up their regular assignments till September 30.

Nearly five months after commencing hearing for urgent and regular matters through video-conference due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Bombay High Court will resume physical court proceedings in criminal appeal cases from August 31.

Two division benches and two single-judge benches will take up physical hearing between August 31 and September 15. While the two division benches will sit on four days, the two single-judge benches will hear criminal appeals on another set of five days till September 15.

The high court will continue the virtual hearings with all other courts, which would take up their regular assignments till September 30.

Earlier, several representations were made by lawyers of the high court to the Chief Justice Dipankar Datta seeking a hybrid system in functioning of the court.

According to the “special procedure for physical hearing” issued by the court’s registry on Tuesday, as a precautionary measure in view of the Covid-19 situation, hearing of only criminal appeals will be conducted physically in the court. A limited number of advocates will be allowed to enter the courtroom at a time with an intent to observe the social distancing, while wearing of masks will be compulsory, the HC notice said. The HC registry also stated that if one of the advocates or litigants is not willing for physical hearing, then they can be heard through video-conference.

