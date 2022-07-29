scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Bombay HC seeks WFI’s response to plea against dissolution of Pawar-led Maharashtra Wrestling Association committee

The plea said that the committee headed by Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar was elected in 2019 for five years and its tenure was to end in 2023. It challenged a July 4 Wrestling Federation of India communication through which the committee learnt that it had been dissolved.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 29, 2022 5:16:08 pm
The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to respond to a plea by the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association (MSWA) challenging the WFI’s decision of “sudden dissolution” of MSWA’s elected executive committee led by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

The MSWA, in its plea filed through its executive member Vinayak Gadhave, said that the committee was controlled by Pawar for nearly four decades. However, in a June 30 meeting of the WFI’s national executive, the national body headed by BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh Brijbhushan Sharan Singh took a decision to dissolve the said committee, citing the state body’s failure to conduct certain tournaments. The MSWA said that such a sudden decision was taken in an “arbitrary” manner.

The MSWA referred to a news report which said that the state body’s control was being handed over to Ramdas Tadas, BJP MP from Wardha constituency.

The plea filed through advocate Tushar Pawar said that the committee headed by Pawar was elected in 2019 for five years and its tenure was to end in 2023. The association challenged a July 4 WFI communication through which the committee’s general secretary B S Landge was informed that their committee had been dissolved and an ad-hoc committee had been appointed for the functioning of the association.

It was informed that the agenda was to conduct election of office bearers and members of the executive committee of the MSWA for next four years as per National Sports Code, 2011.

The petition said that such a communication was given without any show-cause notice to the petitioner. The MSWA said that as per Article 28 of the WFI’s Constitution, it cannot disaffiliate any association without issuing a show-cause notice and an opportunity to be heard.

However, the plea stated that neither such notice was issued, nor the opportunity was given to his clients to hear their version, and on the contrary, they were not even made aware that such a decision was being taken by the WFI.

The plea said that WFI had taken the decision in an arbitrary and illegal manner and argued that WFI did not have any authority or power to dissolve or elect any committee for an association affiliated to it. Only the charity commissioner is entitled to take such an action as the panel led by Pawar was appointed as per the rules under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, the plea said.

The MSWA challenged the July 4 WFI communication informing about dissolution of the committee, and pending hearing, sought a stay on effect, implementation and execution of the said communication.

Moreover, it sought that pending disposal of the plea, the present ad-hoc committee having one Sanjay Kumar Singh as chairman be restrained to act on the association’s affairs. Pending hearing, it also sought that the “illegal” election of MSWA, which is scheduled to be conducted on July 31 by an ad-hoc body be stayed.

On Friday, the WFI sought time from the division bench of Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice S M Modak to file its response and also undertook that it will not declare election results for the new committee till the next date of hearing on August 23.

