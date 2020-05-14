Bombay HC seeks state’s response on plea seeking temporary accommodation in Mumbai for essential workers from Palghar

After hearing submissions, the court sought to know the government’s position and posted further hearing on May 15. After hearing submissions, the court sought to know the government’s position and posted further hearing on May 15.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra Government to respond to the public interest litigation (PIL) moved by a resident of Palghar district seeking temporary accommodation for workers on COVID-19 duty in Mumbai. The PIL stated that many essential workers have tested positive since they travel to hotspots in Mumbai and are becoming the main cause for the spread of coronavirus in Palghar district.

The state should either provide temporary accommodation to frontline workers in Mumbai or stop calling them for the duty since the lives of residents from Vasai Virar Municipal limits are endangered, the petitioner claimed. The plea claimed that 47 infected patients belong to essential service workers who render their services in Mumbai.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and justice A A Sayed heard through videoconference PIL filed by 29-year-old social activist and businessman Charan Ravindra Bhatt through advocate Uday Warunjikar. The petitioner claimed that residents of the area had written to the government about their concerns. However, as the state failed to act in consonance with the demand of residents of Palghar district, the petitioner moved the High Court, he said.

Advocate Warunjikar said that until May 1, Palghar district had 136 COVID positive cases, out of which 10 have died causing a general fear among the residents of the district that if preventive measures were not taken, they would all be at risk.

After hearing submissions, the court sought to know the government’s position and posted further hearing on May 15.

