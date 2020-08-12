Bombay HC seeks state’s response on PIL seeking relief for specially-abled students

The state counsel sought time to take instructions and respond to the plea.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to file a response to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking relief for specially-abled school and college students during the unlock phase.

Stating that while the government has introduced online teaching for regular students, no steps were taken for special students, the PIL – filed by NGO Anamprem through advocate Uday Warunjikar – stated that 7 per cent of the state’s population comprised differently-abled people. Of them, 3 per cent are special students. The government did not take any decision or formulated a policy to resume educational activities for special children belonging to marginalised and rural families, it added. The plea also sought directions to the state to implement the Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act.

The state counsel sought time to take instructions and respond to the plea. Granting the same, the division bench of Justice A A Sayed and Justice S P Tavade directed the government to file a reply within seven days and posted the matter for further hearing next week.

