Bombay HC seeks state response on pleas against ‘political nominations’

Sanjay Lakhe-Patil, a Congress leader and activist filed the PIL. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to respond to pleas filed by two social activists against the state’s proposal to nominate 12 members to the Legislative Council through the Governor’s quota.

The applications also sought direction names from a pool of distinguished and eminent personalities in various fields in Maharashtra be considered for the posts as mandated by the Constitution.

A division bench of Justice R D Dhanuka and Madhav J Jamdar was hearing interim pleas by social activists Shivaji Patil and Dilip Agle, filed through advocate Satish B Talekar, alleging that instead of experts, “political nominations” are being made for seats in the Legislative Council.

The Maharashtra Cabinet on October 29 had approved the nomination of 12 members of the Legislative Council through the Governor’s quota. The pleas had also sought directions to the state government to disclose or publish the list of candidates submitted to the Governor.

Seeking response from the state, the bench posted the matter for further hearing on December 18.

