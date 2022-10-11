Bombay HC seeks state reply to plea on ‘irregularities’ in Rashmi Shukla’s tenure as Pune top cop

The Bombay High Court Monday issued notice to Maharashtra government seeking its response to a writ petition by a constable alleging irregularities during the tenure of former Pune Commissioner Rashmi Shukla for permitting subordinate officers to act in violation of the stipulated procedure laid down by various courts.

The petitioner claimed that when he objected to the action of his superiors, he was suspended. The petitioner further said that though he had apprised Shukla about the said violations by his superiors, she did not pay heed, overlooked their actions and acted unjustly with him. The court said that the petitioner can approach the Police Tribunal for compensation.

A division bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Nitin R Borkar was hearing a plea by constable Dilip Aaba Jadhav which referred to two incidents that took place at Hadapsar police station in 2015 where Jadhav was constable on general duty since 2014.

As per the petitioner, in the first incident, a woman had come to the police station to lodge a complaint of rape and after hearing her grievances, the police inspector asked the petitioner to take down a non-cognizable complaint. Jadhav said the same was in violation of procedure. The plea stated that the same year, a man, accused of threatening a shop owner and trying to extort money, was arrested without an FIR against him, adding the said arrest was based on a non-cognizable complaint by the shop owner at the behest of the inspector and another officer. The plea said there were irregularities in the said incidents.

Jadhav said that he wrote to Shukla, who was the commissioner of Pune Police at the time, after his communication to deputy commissioner didn’t result in any action. The petitioner said that instead of initiating action against the police officer concerned, he was suspended for two years and issued disciplinary warning after he resumed service.

The petitioner sought direction to punish errant officers for alleged illegal activities and sought initiation of contempt proceedings against the inspector and other police officials for not following guidelines issued by the court.

The plea also sought compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the petitioner for violating his fundamental and human rights due to harassment caused to him due to his suspension. The plea also sought inquiry against the respondents including Shukla for committing offences punishable under section 166 (Public servant disobeying law with intent to cause injury to any person) of the IPC among others.

After advocates Animesh Jadhav, Shreekrishna More and Vasant Takke for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner’s suspension be declared as illegal, the bench responded that the plea is a “bundle of all reliefs.” The plea had also sought punishment to Shukla for allegedly supporting illegalities of other respondents.