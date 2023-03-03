HC seeks response from state & BMC to plea seeking parking under city bridges

The Bombay High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Maharashtra government and the BMC seeking their reply to a public interest litigation (PIL) that demanded that parking facility be allowed below bridges and flyovers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where public parking spaces are not available within 200 m.

Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne were hearing the plea by moved by Pradeep Gajraj Vyas, who said that before 2008, spaces below bridges and flyovers were used as parking areas until then chief minister had orally said that such facilities should not be allowed as the same could lead to danger in case a car catches fire.

In 2009, the state government passed an order under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, directing that parking should not be allowed under bridges and flyovers where public parking spaces were available within 200 m. It also said that on street parking should not be allowed at places where such public parking was available.

Vyas claimed that in a writ plea filed by a company regarding refund of deposit for the contract it had undertaken for construction under bridges, the deputy director (Town Planning) had clarified that the order passed under MRTP Act would prevail over CM’s oral directions.

Arguing that the space for development in MMR is being exhausted, the PIL said vacant spaces below bridges should be used by taking appropriate care and precautions. It added that permitting parking facilities under bridges or flyovers will economically benefit the state and local bodies, contributing to the public exchequer.

Bais, through advocate Uday Warunjikar said, that court’s intervention was required as people are compelled to park anywhere due to unavoidable circumstances, incurring heavy fine. The HC will hear the PIL after two weeks.