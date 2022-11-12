Bombay HC seeks Raut’s reply to ED plea against bail order

The Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of a plea against bail to Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and his alleged associate, businessman Pravin Raut, in a money laundering case, and kept the next hearing for November 25.

The court has asked the leader from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction to file an affidavit in reply to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) application, seeking cancellation of bail granted to him in the fraud case linked to a redevelopment project in the northern suburbs of Mumbai.

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court had granted bail to Raut on Wednesday (November 9), and soon after the ED filed a petition in the High Court seeking cancellation of their bail. The central agency had sought the court to grant an urgent interim stay on the bail order.

The High Court on Wednesday refused to suspend the bail order and cleared the way for Raut’s release from jail, and thereafter, the plea was listed before a single-judge bench comprising Justice Bharati H Dangre on Thursday, who could not hear it due to paucity of time and kept the matter for hearing on Friday.

Justice Dangre on Friday asked counsels of the parties if the matter could be heard on some other day, following which senior advocate Aabad Ponda for Pravin made submissions that the ED will add grounds to the matter based on findings in the order copy once made available, and that should be disclosed for the purpose.