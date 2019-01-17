Bombay HC seeks probe report on death of 3 students of Palghar school

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to submit a progress report on the probe into the death of three students studying in a school at Virar in Palghar district in 2014.

A bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Bharati Dangre was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the parents of the three boys, all aged 14, who had allegedly escaped from their private residential school in August 2014 after being admonished by a teacher on their poor performance in an exam. The next day, their bodies were found in a river close to the school.

While the medical report said the children died of drowning, the chargesheet filed by the Virar police had claimed that the students had committed suicide. On August 25, 2014, an FIR was registered against two teachers, Ripusudan Garg and Sandeep Palawa, for abetment of suicide.

Alleging foul play, the parents moved the HC. On Wednesday, they urged the court to transfer the case to the CBI to inquire into the role of the teacher who allegedly admonished the children, forcing them to escape the school. The court said it was not inclined to transfer the probe to the CBI since the medical report and the chargesheet had ruled out foul play on part of the teachers or other school authorities. It directed the state to place on record the progress report of the police’s probe on the next date of hearing.