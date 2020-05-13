Bombay HC seeks probe into allegations of illegal raid at shop in Jogeshwari, grants pre-arrest bail to man

The court held that there was no need for custodial interrogation and granted pre-arrest bail to the man. The court held that there was no need for custodial interrogation and granted pre-arrest bail to the man.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Mumbai Police to inquire into allegations by a pre-arrest bail applicant that a shop in Jogeshwari, which was shut due to the lockdown, was illegally raided and a gratification of Rs 2 lakh was sought from him by officials. The court held that there was no need for custodial interrogation and granted pre-arrest bail to the man.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sadhana S Jadhav heard a pre-arrest bail plea filed by Ubaidur Rehman Shaikh, a resident of Jogeshwari, who informed the High Court that his brother owned a shop on SV Road in Jogeshwari and lived on the first floor above the shop.

According to police, they had information that the shop had an illegal stock of N95 masks and essesntial items. However, on raiding the shop on April 13, police did not find any such article or mask but claimed to have found gutkha, tobacco, cigarettes and bidis. They said Shaikh had stored these articles at his brother’s shop and booked him.

The HC noted that Shaikh had submitted a written complaint to the Mumbai police commissioner on April 17 and alleged that the police had barged into the shop from the back door as it was closed, and that act was illegal. On the directions of the court, Assistant Public Prosecutor P P Shinde for the police said it would ask senior officers to inquire into Shaikh’s allegations. The court posted further hearing on July 7.

