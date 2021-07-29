Bombay HC seeks Hany Babu’s health report from hospital after lawyer says his eye condition better

The Bombay High Court Thursday directed Breach Candy Hospital in the city to provide the latest health report of Delhi University associate professor Hany Babu, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case who is currently under treatment at a private hospital.

The High Court was informed by Babu’s counsel that he had “largely recovered” from his eye ailment.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice N J Jamadar was hearing a petition by Hany Babu’s wife Jenny Rowenna seeking that he be released on bail on health grounds.

Babu (55), who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last July, had tested positive for Covid-19. He was admitted to the government-run J J Hospital in the city and later moved to GT Hospital. He was then transferred to Breach Candy Hospital as per the High Court’s May 19 order, which had said that charges for treatment at a private hospital would be borne by Babu’s family. The order was passed after the petitioner sought immediate relief for tests for Mucormycosis, a black fungus, and other ailments.

The HC had last month extended his stay at the hospital till further orders after the then medical report indicated a swelling in his optic nerve which required MRI scan and other tests.

Advocate Payoshi Roy representing the petitioner informed the Court that Babu has “largely recovered” from his eye ailment after two-month treatment at Breach Candy Hospital and while there is a “little swelling” in the corner of an eye, as per doctors, the same can be cured with antibiotics. “We are not pressing for further reliefs and the court may call for a doctors’ report from the Hospital,” Roy added.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing NIA, said the HC may call for Babu’s medical report from the hospital.

After hearing submissions, the bench directed the private hospital to submit a report in a sealed envelope before the next hearing. The HC will consider the plea next on August 6.