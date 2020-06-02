Bombay HC seeks govt response on relief package plea

The Bombay High Court has directed the state government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to file their replies to a plea filed by BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, seeking various reliefs including urgent financial package for farmers and daily wage workers and special task force for e-learning of school students across state, among others.
A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice K K Tated on Friday heard through videoconference a plea seeking urgent financial relief packages for farmers and daily wage earners, including drivers of autorickshaw, app-based taxi along with unorganised workers from different sectors. The plea also sought directions to the state education department to introduce a special task force for setting up a plan of action for e-learning to benefit lakhs of students across the state during the lockdown.
The bench posted the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.