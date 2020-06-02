Bombay HC seeks govt response on relief package plea

The plea also sought directions to the state education department to introduce a special task force for setting up a plan of action for e-learning to benefit lakhs of students across the state during the lockdown. The plea also sought directions to the state education department to introduce a special task force for setting up a plan of action for e-learning to benefit lakhs of students across the state during the lockdown.

The Bombay High Court has directed the state government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to file their replies to a plea filed by BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, seeking various reliefs including urgent financial package for farmers and daily wage workers and special task force for e-learning of school students across state, among others.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice K K Tated on Friday heard through videoconference a plea seeking urgent financial relief packages for farmers and daily wage earners, including drivers of autorickshaw, app-based taxi along with unorganised workers from different sectors. The plea also sought directions to the state education department to introduce a special task force for setting up a plan of action for e-learning to benefit lakhs of students across the state during the lockdown.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.

