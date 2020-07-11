Bombay HC seeks Centre, state response on PIL seeking spl mechanism to declare names of Covid patients

A division bench of Justices A A Sayed and M S Karnik, which heard the PIL Friday, enquired why the petitioner wanted to know names of persons and how far one can go in revealing the identity of Covid-19 positive persons since the issue of privacy was involved. A division bench of Justices A A Sayed and M S Karnik, which heard the PIL Friday, enquired why the petitioner wanted to know names of persons and how far one can go in revealing the identity of Covid-19 positive persons since the issue of privacy was involved.

The Bombay High Court on Friday sought response from central and state governments on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking special mechanism to declare the names of Covid-19 patients, both suspected and infected.

The PIL, filed by a law student Vaishnavi Gholave and Solapur-based agriculturist Mahesh Gadekar, through advocate Vinod Sangvikar, stated disclosure of Covid-19 patients’ names was necessary in the larger public interest as a patient may not be able to provide complete information of those who had come in contact with them. Non-disclosure of names, the plea said, would deprive citizens of their right to health under Article 21 of the Constitution.

After the state government lawyer sought time to take instructions and respond to the plea, the bench posted the hearing after two weeks.

