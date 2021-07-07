Bombay HC seeks Centre, state response on ‘data privacy breach’ by mobile app

The bench noted, "We are of the opinion that notice on this petition is required to be issued to the respondents who are at liberty to file their affidavits." (File)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the centre and state governments and the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) seeking their response to a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging Truecaller mobile application of “sharing” user information and breaching data privacy of the users by violating existing laws of the country.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni was hearing a PIL filed by one Shashank Posture seeking directions against the mobile app. “The Truecaller app collects data of all users and shares such data with some of its partners without the consent of users, and dumps the liability on the user,” the petitioner, who appeared in person, submitted.

The bench noted, “We are of the opinion that notice on this petition is required to be issued to the respondents who are at liberty to file their affidavits.” HC posted a further hearing on the PIL to July 29.