Bombay HC seeks CBI’s response on Chhota Rajan’s appeals against convictions by special courts

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the CBI seeking its response to appeals filed by gangster Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan against his convictions in three cases by special courts since 2019.

Rajan appealed against his convictions in the 2012 hotelier B R Shetty’s attempt to murder case, the 2013 shootout in Infiniti Mall in Malad and the extortion case related to a builder based in Navi Mumbai.

A single judge bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudesai was hearing Rajan’s appeals. Advocate Karl Rustomkhan, representing Rajan, said that there had been a delay of a few days in filing the appeals against CBI due to the pandemic and sought that the same be condoned. He added that there is no direct evidence against Rajan in the three cases and therefore, the convictions should be set aside.

Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat, representing CBI, said that the agency had no issue in condoning the delay in filing the appeals, which the court accepted. The HC will hear the appeals after two weeks.