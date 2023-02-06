Bombay HC seeks BMC’s reply to PIL against notice on felling 177 trees in Aarey

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted time to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to respond to the plea by environment activist Zoru Bhathena, seeking to quash and set aside a notice issued by the Tree Authority of the civic body, inviting suggestions and objections for removing 177 trees at Aarey. In his plea, Bhathena said the January 12 notice was “in breach of a Supreme Court order”.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne was hearing a plea by Bhathena who claimed the notice was issued following an application by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL). He said that after the Supreme Court in November last year allowed BMC to pursue its plea for felling 84 trees for Metro, MMRCL had submitted an application to the Tree Authority.

Refusing to stay the Maharashtra government’s decision to allow the car depot of Line 3 of Mumbai Metro in Aarey, the Supreme Court had on November 29 last year allowed MMRCL to pursue its application before the Tree Authority for felling 84 trees to construct a ramp for the project.

Bhathena had written to the Tree Authority to withdraw the notice. As it refused to do so, he approached the high court on January 21. He claimed the Supreme Court order had allowed MMRCL to pursue its application only for 84 trees. “The notice dated January 12, 2023, issued by the Tree Authority, is for removal of 177 trees, having a different set of tree ID numbers in comparison to MMRCL’s application, which was for only 84 trees. The public notice was issued without any authority of law as it stands qua Aarey Forest,” Bhathena claimed.

Senior advocate Aspi Chinoy for BMC submitted that 84 trees which are sought to be felled are included in the 177 trees and the additional trees consist of shrubs and trees that grew after 2019 and were not part of the original proceedings before the Supreme Court.

After the bench perused photographs and noted that they did not look like shrubs but grown trees, the petitioner pointed out that the shrubs would not get identification numbers.

Chinoy submitted that the Tree Authority has rightly issued a public notice after the MMRCL approached it with an application for felling over 80 trees apart from the 84 that were part of Supreme Court proceedings.

The court said that the Supreme Court order was from last year and nothing in it showed that there were shrubs. “It is better you get clarification from SC,” the bench said. Chinoy submitted that the apex court was considering the plea filed in 2019 and had passed an order last year based on the same and therefore, additional trees were not part of it and the decision of the Tree Authority was justified.

Advocate Zaman Ali, representing the petitioner, submitted that the MMRCL should have approached SC for permission and the BMC Tree Authority’s notice was illegal and in contravention of the apex court order.

After BMC counsel sought time to file an affidavit in reply to the plea, the bench granted the same and also asked the petitioner to make MMRCL a party to the plea. The high court will hear the PIL next week.

Another PIL was recently filed by advocate Grishma Lad, seeking direction to the civic body to protect and preserve 90 trees which were a ‘hindrance’ to the widening of roads in Matunga East, near the Indian Gymkhana playground.

The BMC had undertaken widening work at Matunga East and Dadar Five Gardens and Hindu Colony areas and the roads are proposed to be widened from 8.22 metres to 13.71 metres. Advocate Tejesh Dande for petitioner said that she has observed “that the trees coming in the way of road widening are gagged till its stem thereby completely blocking and covering the stem which is hazardous and prejudicial for protection and survival of trees.”

While the plea was mentioned before a bench of Justices Gangapurwala and Marne, Justice Marne recused himself from hearing the same. The petitioner will approach an alternate bench with the PIL in due course.