Bombay HC says no to urgent hearing

Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane, who was arrested on Tuesday, had earlier in the day moved the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of multiple FIRs registered against him for saying that he would slap Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Raigad on Monday. The court, however, refused to grant an urgent hearing.

Rane has challenged the three FIRs registered at Mahad in Raigad, Pune, and Nashik against him in connection to his remark.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice N J Jamadar told Nikam that mere mention of Rane’s plea before the court was not allowed and that he needed to follow proper procedure under law to get the petition registered and file a precipice in the HC registry to get the matter listed for hearing.

Meanwhile, a sessions court in Ratnagiri on Tuesday rejected pre-arrest bail plea filed by Rane.