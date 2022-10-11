scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Defamation case: Bombay HC reserves order on Salman Khan’s plea against civil court’s refusal to grant interim relief

Last month, Salman Khan had told the Bombay High Court that Kakkad, who is his neighbour in Panvel, had shared content that was not only derogatory or defamatory but also creating communal bias and was communally provocative.

Actor Salman Khan (File)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday reserved its orders on an appeal filed by Bollywood actor Salman Khan against a Mumbai court order refusing to issue interim relief in a defamation case filed by him against an NRI named Ketan Kakkad, Bar & Bench reported.

Last month, the actor had told the Bombay High Court that Kakkad, who is his neighbour in Panvel, had shared content that was not only derogatory or defamatory but also creating communal bias and was communally provocative.

Khan had filed a defamation suit before the city civil court about videos uploaded by Kakkad on social media and had sought directions to restrain him from making further such comments. After the civil court refused to pass an injunction order, the actor had moved HC.

Hearing the appeal filed by the actor against the city civil court, the Bombay High Court had asked Khan to furnish transcriptions of the alleged defamatory comments made by Kakkad, including the one on how Khan is a member of don Dawood Ibrahim’s gang.

Meanwhile, Kakkad, who lives right next to Khan’s Panvel farm house, alleged that the actor filed the defamation suit to pressurise him to give up the fight for his land in Panvel.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 11:50:09 am
