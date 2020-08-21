Bombay HC restrains state from closing shelters for women in distress

The court also directed the state to file a reply justifying its decision to cancel approval to the shelter and posted the next hearing after three weeks. (File)

In a relief to a shelter for women in distress run by an NGO in Nashik, the Bombay High Court on Thursday restrained the Maharashtra government from taking any coercive action against the shelter, stating that it would cause inconvenience to the inmates.

Similar orders were also passed by Aurangabad and Nagpur benches of the HC on Wednesday, restraining the state government from taking coercive action against another 11 shelter homes.

A division bench of Justice Nitin M Jamdar and Justice Riyaz I Chagla was on Thursday hearing a plea filed by NGO Meenakshi Mahila Vikas Mandal, through advocate Satish B Talekar.

The NGO, which had been running the shelter in Nashik from 2009 with funds provided by the central and state governments under the Swadhar Grih scheme, moved HC after the state issued a notice last month, asking it to close the shelter on the ground that it did not have approval to run it since 2019.

The state government had refused to grant approval to the shelter as the NGO was not registered in the same district.

While observing that as a closure of shelter homes would result in causing inconvenience to existing inmates and render them without a roof, the bench asked the state not to take coercive steps against the NGO. It also directed the state to file a reply justifying its decision to cancel approval to the shelter and posted the next hearing after three weeks.

