Bombay HC restrains I-T dept from taking action against Anil Ambani under Black Money Act till Feb 20, questions retrospective action

The Bombay High Court Monday directed the Income Tax department not to take action against Anil Ambani till February 20 over its allegation that the Reliance (ADA) Group chief evaded Rs 420 crore taxes on Rs 814 crore held in two Swiss Bank accounts.

The bench questioned the I-T Department as to how the action can be taken in a retrospective manner against the petitioner. It also issued a notice to the Attorney General (AG) of India regarding Ambani’s challenge to the constitutional validity of Sections 3(1), 50, 51, 59, and 72C of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, which, he said, violated Articles 14, 20 and 21 of the Constitution.

A division bench of Justice GS Patel and Justice SG Dige was hearing Ambani’s plea against the IT order.

“A person behaves in a certain manner when you criminalise it with retrospective effect. How does a person conduct himself? How can the Act have a retrospective effect?

“The person has been behaving or conducting himself in a certain manner. You (IT Department) say henceforth you cannot do it, that is fine. That you hold it is criminal, is also fine. But you’ve to say from what time period it comes from,” Justice Patel orally remarked.

Justice Patel cited an example and questioned the I-T Department, “Suppose I am claiming a deduction in my expenditure on books… You come back and say that I claimed deduction on books outside jurisdiction and plus held it criminal. You are saying that I should have known what the government was going to do 10 years ago. This is the most simple and absurd example.”

The bench issued a notice to the AG to respond to the challenge to the vires of the 2015 law and posted further hearing to February 20. It also asked Ambani to file by February 13, a rejoinder to the reply in the affidavit by the I-T Department against the petitioner.

“Until the next date of hearing the interim order as passed on September 26, 2022, continues,” the bench noted and continued interim relief to the petitioner.

Alleging the detection of undeclared offshore assets and investments, the Mumbai unit of the Income Tax investigation wing had passed a final order in March 2022 against the industrialist under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

The order was filed after notices were issued to him on a web of alleged undeclared offshore assets, the first in 2019. The department’s order listed offshore entities and details of transactions in linked bank accounts, adding up to over Rs 800 crore (based on the current exchange rate).

The industrialist had approached the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) against the assessing officer’s March 31, 2022, order.

The department issued a show cause notice on August 8 seeking to initiate prosecution proceedings on the basis of the assessment order. The department accused Ambani of “wilful” evasion of tax and claimed he had “intentionally” hidden his foreign bank account details and financial interests from Indian tax authorities.

The department found Ambani liable to be prosecuted under Sections 50 and 51 of the Black Money Act, which provided a maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment with a fine.

Ambani requested the authority time up to September 15 to reply.

On September 7, the department declined to accord any further extension, and Ambani submitted his reply on September 12, raising objections to the notice.

Ambani had said that he could not be prosecuted for the alleged transactions in 2006-07 and 2013 because the Act was enforced in 2015.

He said that he had given a response to the show cause notice and sought various documents and therefore the notice was premature. Ambani also termed the allegations “unsubstantiated, patently false and frivolous”.