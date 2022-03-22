Bombay HC reserves verdict in Varavara Rao’s plea for permanent medical bail, nod to shift to Telangana

The Bombay High Court on Monday reserved its verdict in pleas filed by Elgaar Parishad accused Varavara Rao, who has sought permanent medical bail and permission to shift to his residence at Hyderabad in Telangana, citing ill health and high expenses in Mumbai.

The court has extended the time for Rao to return to jail till the date of pronouncement of its judgment. Rao was granted bail by HC on health grounds on February 22, last year, and the same was extended from time to time.

A division bench of Justice Sunil B Shukre and Justice Govinda A Sanap, on March 8, had sought National Investigation Agency (NIA) and state prison department’s response to Rao’s plea filed through advocate R Sathyanarayanan. It had sought to know why he cannot be granted permanent medical bail and raised questions over conditions at Taloja jail.

Senior advocate Anand Grover said that while Rao’s condition is worsening due to Parkinson’s, he has already spent over two-and-a-half years in custody as an undertrial and deserves to be released on permanent medical bail. Grover added that Hyderabad, where he can stay with his family, has good medical facilities and treatment is free for government officials.

Grover further said that while Rao, a former professor, is getting a monthly pension of Rs 50,000 from the state of Telangana, he was spending nearly Rs 96,000 per month for his stay in Mumbai and meals. He added that ailments such as cataract, Parkinson’s and umbilical hernia required constant medical intervention and after undergoing surgery of the hernia, he required a full-time caretaker.

However, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh. along with advocate Sandesh Patil – appearing for for NIA – stated that Rao’s request of permanent medical bail and leave to move to Telangana has been refused by the earlier bench.

Singh argued that as and when Rao requires medical assistance, proper care will be taken by prison authorities and state-run J J Hospital, which has excellent doctors.