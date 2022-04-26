Bombay HC reserves verdict in pleas against Powai cycle track, continues stay on construction

THE BOMBAY High Court on Monday reserved its verdict in PIL, which challenged the construction of a proposed cycling and jogging track around Powai Lake as it was allegedly in violation of the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules.

The plea sought directions to restore the site to its original form with immediate effect, till the information on the project is made available in the public domain in its entirety, followed by an all-inclusive public hearing.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice V G Bisht concluded the hearing in pleas filed by Omkar Supekar and Abhishek Tripathi, two PhD researchers from IIT-Bombay and NGO Vanashakti. The court extended a stay on the construction till the pronouncement of the verdict.