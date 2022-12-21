Bombay HC reserves verdict in Godrej & Boyce plea against land acquisition for bullet train project

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict in connection to a plea filed by Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, challenging the firm being awarded a compensation of Rs 264 crore by the state government for acquiring its land for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

Justice R D Dhanuka and M M Sathaye concluded hearing in the plea and reserved order.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) – which is executing the bullet train project – told HC that the land that is still in Godrej’s possession, may be handed over to NHSRCL to carry out measurements works for the project.

However, the HC asked NHSRCL to not pursue the same till it passes a verdict.

Singh told HC that while NHSRCL had acquired all the land needed for the project in Gujarat and commenced work there, in Maharashtra, it has acquired 97 per cent of the land needed.

Land owned by private parties, including Godrej, was pending for acquisition and the current plea by the company was delaying work, which could lead to cost escalation, he added.

Singh further said that if the compensation was the only concern, if the court decides, it can be increased.

Advertisement

The HC was told that as per land acquisition laws, possession of land is taken within three months from passing of an award for compensation and in case of Godrej, three months have already passed.

The state did not take possession of the land as the matter is sub-judice, said former advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, representing the government.

After Kumbhakoni said that Godrej cannot use this as a ground to bolster its plea, the company’s counsel agreed to the same.

Advertisement

The company had challenged the award of Rs 264 crore as compensation on September 15 for acquiring 39,252 sq m (9.69 acre) of its land.

The plea had challenged the amendment to the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, which exempted the bullet train project from the social impact assessment to be carried out by experts.

The company, through senior advocate Navroz Seervai, had told HC that the final award of Rs 264 crore was way less than Rs 572 crore, the initial amount offered to it by the government for land acquisition.

The plea had also claimed the land acquisition proceedings had lapsed in 2020 and therefore, the award passed was void ab initio (unlawful since beginning).