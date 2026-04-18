‘1,467 members’ voting eligibility under question,’ Bombay HC reserves verdict on Asiatic Society polls

A single-judge bench led by Justice Farhan P Dubash was hearing batch of pleas, including one filed by former Congress Rajya Sabha member and senior journalist Kumar Ketkar and others.

The Bombay High Court on Friday concluded hearing and reserved its verdict on pleas challenging March 13 order of Charity Commissioner that deferred elections for the managing committee of the Asiatic Society in south Mumbai, and ordered preparation of a fresh list of eligible voters.

In doing so, the Court said that while it would order conducting of elections, it was inclined to accept state’s submission that nearly 1,467 new members who were enrolled after October 3, 2025 despite the scrutiny committee’s term had expired, cannot be made eligible for voting for the elections.

Established in 1804, the Asiatic Society is among India’s oldest institutions advancing research and scholarship in areas such as history, archaeology, linguistics, and literature.