Bombay HC reserves order in Ranaut’s office demolition case against BMC

The Bombay High Court Monday reserved its order in actor Kangana Ranaut’s petition against the September 9 demolition of her Pali Hill office in Bandra by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On Monday, parties to the case submitted elaborate written submissions to the division bench of Justice S J Kathawalla and Justice R I Chagla and with no more submissions or arguments left to make, the court decided to close the matter for order.

On September 9, through an urgent hearing, the High Court had stayed the demolition of the alleged unauthorised structures at Ranaut’s property, hours after the BMC had started the exercise. The court’s order restraining the civic body from undertaking further demolition work at the property will continue until further orders.

On September 10, BMC, through senior counsel Aspi Chinoy and advocate Joel Carlos had told that Ranaut had been carrying out “substantial alterations” in her Bandra property “contrary to sanctioned plan” and its action of demolition of these structures was justified and without any “malafide”.

Thereafter, on September 15, Ranaut amended her plea and sought Rs 2 crore as damages for BMC’s action. On September 18, the BMC told the court that Ranaut’s claims for compensation for the partial demolition of her Pali Hill property were “baseless” and “bogus”.

However, Ranaut, through an additional affidavit to her plea through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee denied BMC’s allegations on September 21.

The High Court will pronounce its verdict on the actor’s plea in due course.

