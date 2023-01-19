Bombay HC reserves order in plea by activist arrested for his post on Chandrakant Patil

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday reserved verdict in a plea seeking to quash FIR registered by Pune Police against political activist Sandeep Kudale, who claimed to be a Congress worker, for posting a video on BJP leader and Minister Chandrakant Patil’s alleged objectionable remarks against social reformers Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

It sought to know from Pune Police as to whether an offence under section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence.) of IPC was made out against him and said police are expected to uphold law before taking a “drastic step” of arrest. The bench also directed Pune Police not to file chargesheet against the concerned activist till further orders. A division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Prithviraj K Chavan was hearing pleas by Sandeep Kudale against FIR by Pune Police. On December 10, 2022, Kudale had uploaded a post on social media after the ink attack on Minister for Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil. The next day, a crime was registered against him under section 153-A (1) of the Indian Penal Code and he was arrested thereafter.

The Kothrud Police station had also booked him under sections 353 and 34 of IPC for allegedly misbehaving with an on-duty policeman outside the house Chandrakant Patil. Subsequently an FIR was registered against him at Warje Malwadi police station for offence punishable under section 153A of IPC. “The FIR is malafide and malicious and the alleged offences are not made out, ” submitted advocate Subodh Desai for Kudale.

In response to court’s query pertaining to multiple FIRs and as to whether offence of promoting enmity or disharmony between various groups was made out against the petitioner, Advocate General Birendra Saraf for Maharashtra government told the bench that both the FIRs were not identical. The bench also questioned police as to why the notice under CrPC Section 41A was not sent to the petitioner.

Saraf said that even the magistrate before whom Kudale was produced considered the offence was made out while reminding him to custody. The police officer was not at fault and instead after receiving a complaint, acted as per prevailing situation to restore public tranquility,” Saraf argued. The bench said that it will also consider if FIR was lodged without application of mind. The bench has reserved its order, which will be passed in due course.