Bombay HC reservers verdict on Rahul Gandhi’s plea against defamation case for 2018 remarks against PM Modi

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday concluded hearing and reserved its verdict on plea by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenging defamation case over his “commander-in-thief” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

The Court continued till pronouncement of the verdict the interim order it had passed on December 16, 2021, that deferred proceedings before magistrate court in Mumbai in the case. The court had earlier granted relief to Congress leader from personal appearance before the magistrate.

The complainant, BJP supporter Mahesh Shrishrimal, alleged that the remark made over the Rafale fighter jet deal had “hurt the sentiments of PM Modi’s supporters”.

Gandhi challenged August, 2019 order of the magistrate that took cognisance of the complaint and initiated proceedings against the Congress leader. A magistrate’s court had issued summons to Gandhi in October 2019.