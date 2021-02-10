Bombay HC rejects temporary bail to man for producing mother’s forged medical certificate

The Bombay High Court recently rejected a temporary bail plea of a man from Osmanabad district for producing forged medical certificates of his mother while seeking bail.

They directed the Civil Surgeon of the District hospital to file a complaint of forgery with the police and submit a report to the court of the action initiated, after it came to light that the medical certificate of his mother, which was submitted by the man to seek temporary bail, was forged. The court after rejecting the bail application also imposed a cost of Rs 5,000.

A division bench of Justice Sadhana S Jadhav and Justice Nitin R Borkar on February 4 passed the order on the interim application in criminal appeal by the man through advocate Priyal G Sarda, seeking temporary bail for a period of six months on the ground that his mother is suffering from breast cancer and diabetes.

Along with the plea, the applicant submitted a medical certificate issued by the Medical Officer, General Hospital, Osmanabad dated October 27, 2020. However, as the court doubted the genuineness of the same, on January 19, it passed an order directing the government lawyer to inquire into the case.

Thereafter, Additional Public Prosecutor Prajakta P Shinde submitted a report filed by Civil Surgeon of Osmanabad Civil Hospital, who had opined that the certificate annexed to the bail plea had not been issued from the Osmanabad Civil Hospital and there was ‘no record to even remotely indicate’ that the said patient (applicant’s mother) was examined by any doctor of that hospital.

The interim bail application had also averred that the applicant happened to be an only son of his ailing mother and there is none to look after her in times of emergencies. However, inquiry by the police transpired that the applicant had a brother aged about 40 years, who is residing with the mother and there are other relatives residing next to her house.

Applicant’s mother, in her statement before the police said that she does not have papers to show that she was undergoing treatment from the Civil Hospital a year ago. She had obtained the certificate only in order to get her son released from jail for a temporary period and feigned ignorance about the person who obtained the same for her.

The court observed that the woman ‘candidly’ stated that she is not suffering from any breast ailment. Moreover, the police also recorded the statement by the applicant’s brother, who also pretended to ignore the person who helped his mother to obtain the certificate.

After perusing submissions and material on record, the Court noted, “It is clear that the said certificate has been fabricated.” The HC observed that the stamps of medical officer and civil surgeon have been misused by the person who had fabricated the certificate.

“It is a serious matter and therefore, if need be, the Civil Surgeon, Osmanabad is also directed to lodge a report at the police station against the miscreants, who have misused/forged the stamps of the hospital. A clear attempt has been made to mislead this Court,” a bench led by Justice Jadhav held.

The bench also directed the Civil Surgeon Osmanabad to inquire into the matter and submit a report to the HC on or before February 26.

The Court rejected interim plea seeking temporary bail putting a cost of Rs. 5000 on the applicant to be deposited within three weeks.