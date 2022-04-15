Bombay HC rejects pre-arrest bail plea of man booked for rape of minor wife

Observing that “child marriages are hazardous to social fabric of the country and have to be stopped”, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by a man accused of raping his wife who was minor at the time of incident.

The court said the man cannot get away by maintaining that since he was married to the minor and she had not resisted, the sexual intercourse was voluntary and done with her consent.

Justice Vibha V Kankanwadi on April 12 passed the order while hearing the plea filed by the man from Ahmednagar, who was booked under Sections 376 (rape) of the IPC, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act.

Advocate Rahul R Karpe, appearing for the accused, said that while the wife neither resisted the marriage in December 2020 nor disclosed her age, his client was given an impression by her relatives that she was an adult.

The accused added that the wife was not ill-treated and after she became pregnant, expenses for her treatment were borne by him. He further said that after she was detected with Covid-19, she was admitted to a Pune hospital by her in-laws and later delivered a boy on December 23, last year. The HC was told that the hospital and the police were told that she was 17 years old.

Karpe argued that it cannot be said that sexual intercourse between the couple was against the wife’s wish, as they had good relations. Stating that custodial interrogation of the man is unnecessary, Karpe sought that his client be protected from arrest.

However, advocate A M Phule, appearing for the police, opposed the plea. The lawyer said that “the consent of the minor is no consent at all and if loopholes are allowed to be raised, same would help those who commit offence and seek protection of the law”.

Referring to news reports on an increase in child marriages during the pandemic, he argued that the “social problem cannot be tackled unless there are rigours of law as well as social awareness”.

The court noted that the wife’s lawyer, who initially appeared to be in a dilemma about her stand, however, said that she had no objection to the man’s pre-arrest bail plea.

The judge observed, “…No person can be allowed to take advantage of any such situation. At the time of settlement of marriage, certain inquiries are required to be made and it is not restricted to the behaviour of the girl or the financial condition of her parents but also other things are also required to be considered, especially, the age.”