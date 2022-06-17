Bombay HC rejects pleas by Deshmukh, Malik seeking release to vote in MLC polls

The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected pleas by arrested NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, who sought their release for a few hours on June 20 to vote in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections.

Justice NJ Jamadar on Thursday concluded the hearing on the pleas filed by the two leaders and reserved them for orders on Friday.

Senior advocate Amit Desai, representing Malik, argued that his client was not seeking his release on bail but was merely seeking permission to be taken to cast his vote with an escort. He said Section 62 (5) of the Representation of the People Act did not prevent the high court from exercising its discretion to pass an order to facilitate the process of voting for Malik and such discretion was not taken away by any of the previous high court or Supreme Court judgments.

He added that the courts did not ordinarily interfere in political processes but leaned in favour of allowing democratic processes to continue, except in cases where there were extraordinary issues including law and order problems, which was not the case with Malik. He argued that the court must therefore exercise discretion in favour of a fair political process and allow his client to cast a vote.

Desai added that the returning officer or election officer was competent to declare whether or not the vote was valid, but Malik’s right to vote in the MLC elections could not be curtailed.

He said there was a difference between an undertrial and a convict, and for an undertrial the presumption of innocence could not be forgotten. When the court says that the person is in prison due to his own conduct, then that conduct is of a convict and not that of an undertrial.

Senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari, representing Deshmukh, said that his client was not seeking the right to vote in prison but a few hours’ release to cast his vote. “It could have been an absolutely non-adversarial case. It could have been a consent order. Why is the enforcement agency jumping to oppose this plea?” Chaudhari argued. He said the high court had unfettered discretion to pass such an order.

Additional solicitor-general Anil Singh, representing the Enforcement Directorate, opposed the plea and said there was a “clear embargo” on the right to vote for prisoners as per the Representation of People Act. Therefore the question of a vote on release from prison does not arise as the arrested leaders are not entitled to vote, he argued.

Justice Jamadar said, “Let us look at it from a different perspective…Election to the MLC is an indirect method of election. In the present case, would it not deprive citizens of his (applicant’s) constituency from (indirectly) taking part in the MLC elections? What the applicant did was in his personal capacity. But because of his personal conduct, people in his constituency are being deprived.”

Singh responded that the question was not whether the leaders were the “voice of people” so that it might affect the people who elected them. “The question is of the person’s conduct that led him to prison,” he said.

He said the law contemplates an embargo on voting, which also applied to MLC polls, and the arrested politicians could argue that they have a right to vote if they challenged the validity of the provision of the law, but not in the present plea.

Last week, the two NCP leaders could not secure approval from either the special court or the high court to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections held on June 10.

Justice Jamdar said that the detailed order would likely be uploaded by the end of the day.