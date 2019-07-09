Bombay HC rejects bail pleas of 6 Byculla jail staffers in inmate’s death case

The Bombay High Court has rejected the bail applications of six Byculla jail staffers who have been behind bars since 2017 for the alleged murder of inmate Manjula Shetye.

Shetye, an inmate of Byculla jail, was assaulted on June 23, 2017, allegedly by the six accused, leading to her death. The accused had sought bail stating that they have been behind bars for over two years, and since the trial will take time to conclude, they should not be kept in custody indefinitely. The prosecution, however, had argued that since the trial is already underway, it could be conducted expeditiously.

The accused include jailor Manisha Pokharkar as well as guards Sheetal Shegaonkar, Aarti Shinghane, Bindu Naikode, Surekha Kakad and Vasima Shaikh. A case of murder, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation was registered against them.

Previously, a sessions court had also rejected their bail applications and discharge pleas. The trial began in November 2018, and so far, three witnesses have been examined including two former inmates.

Shetye was sentenced to life imprisonment along with her mother for the murder of her sister-in-law. After her mother passed away, Shetye, who was lodged in Yerawada jail in Pune, sought a transfer to Byculla jail. On the day of the incident, the six accused allegedly assaulted Shetye over a complaint about broken eggs served by her to another inmate. Police claimed that other inmates had witnessed the incident, but were warned against intervening. Shetye fell unconscious later and was rushed to JJ Hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries