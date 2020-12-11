Bombay HC rejects bail plea of woman involved in prostitution racket

“Looking at the things from any angle, the fact remains that the applicant had procured a minor girl for the purpose of prostitution,” the court said.

The Bombay High Court has recently rejected the bail plea of a woman accused of being part of a prostitution racket in Mumbai involving minor girls.

The woman and her husband were booked under various sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the police conducted a raid in Kandivali in 2016.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sarang V Kotwal on December 3 ruled, “Though the applicant is in custody since May, 2016, she deserves no sympathy as she has exploited a minor girl. I am not inclined to grant bail to the applicant. However, considering the fact that the applicant is in custody since then, the trial is expedited.”

On May 3, 2016, the social branch of the Mumbai Police had called the woman, identified as Pushpa Jadhav, through a bogus customer. The woman asked the bogus customer paid the woman marked currency notes, which he was given by the police. The police then raided the house and found the customer with a minor girl. The applicant and her husband were arrested from the house after the police ascertained that the girl present there was a minor.

“Looking at the things from any angle, the fact remains that the applicant had procured a minor girl for the purpose of prostitution,” the court said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd